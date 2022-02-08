Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Price Up 7%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 3,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 341,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

