Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN traded up $17.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,263. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.42 and its 200-day moving average is $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Amgen alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.