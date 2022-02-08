Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $229,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $186.22 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.67.
In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.