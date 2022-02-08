Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Albemarle by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.06. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 116.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,712 shares of company stock worth $1,415,548 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

