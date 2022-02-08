Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after buying an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after buying an additional 2,879,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after buying an additional 3,730,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 1,815,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 5,808,757 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

