Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 9,865 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 986.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

