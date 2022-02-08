American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Issue $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

