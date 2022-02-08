American Century Companies Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 101,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Park National by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

