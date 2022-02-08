American Century Companies Inc. Sells 11,436 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 61.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,508 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

