American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,113 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,361,000 after acquiring an additional 67,890 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Crown by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 432,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

