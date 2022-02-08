American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $132,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

