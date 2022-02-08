American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,599 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $443,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $79,157.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

ALG opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.04. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.58 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

