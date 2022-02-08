Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.