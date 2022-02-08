Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.110-$5.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $78.55. 5,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

