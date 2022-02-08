AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $233,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $255,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $3,811,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

