Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,950.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,191.56.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,158.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,253.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,355.65. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 163,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $544,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
