Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,950.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,158.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,253.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,355.65. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 163,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $544,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

