Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 129.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 130.4% in the third quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,168.04. The company had a trading volume of 67,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,355.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.