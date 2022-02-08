Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $22.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,181.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,253.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,355.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

