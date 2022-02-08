Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $232,000 Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.