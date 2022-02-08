Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 214 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 634.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after acquiring an additional 210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $325.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.33 and a 200 day moving average of $364.07. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

