Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 1,813 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 488,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,268,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,463 shares of company stock worth $15,459,180. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

