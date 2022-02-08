Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $255,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,990 shares of company stock valued at $51,765,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

