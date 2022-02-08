Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 3,446 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,444.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $211,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACI. Barclays raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

