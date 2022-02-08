Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth $9,148,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altimmune by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altimmune by 900.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $314.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

