Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22.17 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $194.71 million and $22.17 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

