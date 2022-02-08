Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock worth $829,165 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

