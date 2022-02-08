Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $140.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.67.

NYSE ALL opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88. Allstate has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

