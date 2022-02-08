AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by 289.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Shares of ACV stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 2,157 shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,020.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.