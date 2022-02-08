Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 23,700 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peabody Energy news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

