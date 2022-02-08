Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.
ARCH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Arch Resources Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Resources (ARCH)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.