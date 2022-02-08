Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.52.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.