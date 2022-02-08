Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 342,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSII stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

