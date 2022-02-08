Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.58.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.