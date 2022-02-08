Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,430 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 59,494 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRTV opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.69.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.