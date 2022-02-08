Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegheny's adjusted earnings per share and sales in the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is likely to benefit from strength in the High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) segment and demand growth in the Forgings business. Higher selling prices and increased market demand are also driving results in the Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) unit. Allegheny is also focused on improving cost structure. The company has efficiently managed capital expenditure, by adjusting its capital spending to meet the new demand levels. Allegheny is in the process of finishing several self-funded capital projects. Its exit from low-margin standard stainless sheet products is also expected to drive margins in the AA&S segment. The company has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms have also commented on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NYSE:ATI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,539. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after acquiring an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after acquiring an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

