Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Y stock opened at $681.62 on Friday. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $597.23 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $665.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 194.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,812,000 after buying an additional 119,228 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,422,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 564.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,846,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

