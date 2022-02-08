Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF remained flat at $$40.00 during midday trading on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

