Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.23 and last traded at $120.97. 250,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,152,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $330.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.