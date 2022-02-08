Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.36. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

