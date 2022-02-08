Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $48.59 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $168.63 million and approximately $48.59 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00287031 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00079076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00103936 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003816 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,997,940,323 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.