Albany International (AIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AIN opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

