Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0022

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Akroma has a total market cap of $41,498.87 and $27.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.93 or 0.07061052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00071192 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 321.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

