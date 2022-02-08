Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.88. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

