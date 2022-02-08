Aidos Kuneen 24 Hour Volume Hits $243,493.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $243,493.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,611.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.29 or 0.07081368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00308085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.17 or 0.00761653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011380 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00413145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00230108 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

