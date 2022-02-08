Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from SEK 16 to SEK 17. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Africa Oil traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 327682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOIFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $863.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.