Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. Aflac has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.