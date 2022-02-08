Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share.

AMG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.15. 9,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,435. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $118.27 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.80.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.