Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share.
AMG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.15. 9,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,435. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $118.27 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.80.
In related news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.