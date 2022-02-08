Aetherium Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 8th (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

Aetherium Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GMFIU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 8th. Aetherium Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 30th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GMFIU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Aetherium Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aetherium Acquisition stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GMFIU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

