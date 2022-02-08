AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

AECOM stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.10. 41,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,016. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50. AECOM has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $78.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

