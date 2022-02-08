Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,377 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

MTSI stock opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $303,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,749 shares of company stock worth $7,727,144. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

