Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 877 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 22.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after acquiring an additional 585,923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Schrödinger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,330,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Schrödinger by 41.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after acquiring an additional 244,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schrödinger by 130.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,559,000 after acquiring an additional 430,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

